Rs. 1420 mln allocated to improve service delivery in WSSCs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has allocated Rs 1420 million for improving service delivery in Water and Sanitation Services Companies of the province in the year 2021-2022.

During budget speech, provincial finance minister, Taimur Salim Jhagra informed the house that Rs.

1420 million have been earmarked in fiscal year 2021-2022 to increase performance WSSCs.

He informed the house, that Rs. 255.3 million were allocated for WSSC Abbottabad, 148.3 million for Bannu, 200.8 million for D.I.Khan, 216.7 for Kohat, 356.6 for Mardan and 242.4 for sanitation company Swat.