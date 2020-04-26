Rs. 1.43 billion distributed among poor under Ehsaas program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as Rs 1.433232 billion have so far been given to 119,436 poor people in Faisalabad during first and second phase of Ehsaas emergency cash program.

During a briefing here, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that 20 cash distribution centers have been established across the district for disbursement of Ehsaas amount.

He said that all preventive steps were taken at the centers against coronavirus, and visitors were allowedentry in the centers while wearing mask as pre-condition.