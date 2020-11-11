Rs 14,300 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 14,300 on 11 profiteers here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 14,300 on 11 profiteers here Wednesday.

According to official source, the team visited various bazaars and markets and held 11 shopkeepers overcharging from consumers. The team imposed fine on the spot.