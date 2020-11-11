UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 14,300 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:56 PM

Rs 14,300 fine imposed on profiteers

Special Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 14,300 on 11 profiteers here Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Special price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed fine Rs 14,300 on 11 profiteers here Wednesday.

According to official source, the team visited various bazaars and markets and held 11 shopkeepers overcharging from consumers. The team imposed fine on the spot.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market From

Recent Stories

National Cricket Squad for New Zealand tour announ ..

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders offers condolences on death of Bahrain ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan on way to end elitism in education, healt ..

31 seconds ago

Germany reports 18,487 new coronavirus cases

57 minutes ago

DC assigns additional charge of DG Kalash Valleys ..

32 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.