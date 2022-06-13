UrduPoint.com

Rs. 144 Bln Allocated For E&S Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Rs. 144 bln allocated for E&S Education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has allocated Rs. 144 billion for 105 projects of Elementary and Secondary education (E&S) in the provincial budget 2022-23.

Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra while presenting the budget in KP Assembly said that Rs.17 billion were allocated for Elementary and Secondary Education under Annual Development Plan (ADP).

Giving details of mega schools projects , he said that amount of Rs. 3.4 billion has been earmarked out of total Rs. 36.6 billion for establishing 711 schools both for boys and girls ,adding that Rs.3.2 billion out of total Rs.

35.5 billion allocated for reconstruction of 1,318 schools.

The minister said that Rs.2.1 specified in the budget for improving standard of 521 schools and Rs.2.6 billion for up-gradation of 914 schools.

He said that amount of Rs. 320 million allocated for giving basic facilities, provision of school bags and stationery. He also announced allocation of Rs.500 million for scholarship of students from class 1 to class 8 in merged districts.

The current budget include Rs. 2 billion for purchase of furniture, Rs.1 billion for second shift classes, Rs.2.4 billion for scholarship for students.

