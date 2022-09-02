Rs 144,102,500 so far distributed among 5926 flood affectees in Esa Khail

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) so far disbursed Rs 25000 per per flood affected family.

A total of Rs.144,102,500 was disbursed among 5926 flood affected families so far in tehsil Esa Khail under Flood Relief Cash Assistance.said Complaint officer BISP, Muhammad Saleem here on Friday.

In this regard,four special payment centers were setup in the areas including Public library, Union Council Kaloor,Union council Taraag and in Kamer Mushani union council Taekhail.

All payment centers were kept open on Saturday for the disbursement of payment to the affectees,he added.

The administration directed the concerned staff to remain present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

Affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment,he added.