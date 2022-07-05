UrduPoint.com

Rs 14,500 Fine Imposed On Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Published July 05, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The district environment department in a crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles impounded six vehicles, and imposed fine amounting to Rs 14,500 on 16 others in the district.

Deputy Director Farhat Abbas said here on Tuesday that the environment department in collaboration with district regional transport authority Faisalabad was taking steps to control environmental issues in the district.

He said that overall 3,076 vehicles were checked during the last six months out of which 716 vehicles werefined Rs 75,400 and 136 other vehicles were impounded .

He said that the department had formally launched a campaign for checking vehicle's fitness certificates.

