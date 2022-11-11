Rs 14,500 fine imposed over profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :District Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum imposed a fine of Rs 14,500 on profiteers here on Friday.

The team conducted 35 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against violators of government price lists.

He warned shopkeepers to sell edible items according to the price lists which should bedisplayed at prominent places in shops.