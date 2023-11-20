Open Menu

Rs 145,000 Fine Imposed On Violation Of Dengue SOPs

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Rs 145,000 fine imposed on violation of dengue SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) District Health Authority(DHA) in collaboration with allied departments had imposed a fine of Rs 145,000 and issued the ticket to one on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Monday said that presently 33 patients were admitted to different district health facilities, of which 18 were confirmed cases while 2,613 were discharged after treatment. He added that with the arrival of two more cases each one from Gujjar Khan and Potohar town urban during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 2,633 confirmed cases.

The health officer informed that dengue cases were declining with changing weather and hoped that in the coming days, the dengue cases would end as the weather turned cooler, which was not suitable for the survival of the dengue insect.

