Rs 14508.180 mln allocated for completion of 52 health projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The federal government has allocated an amount of Rs 14508.180 million for completion of 24 new and 28 ongoing health sector projects under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to budgetary document, an amount of Rs 11952.739 million has been allocated for on-going schemes while Rs 2555.441 million have been allocated for new health schemes.

An amount of Rs 4087.308 million has been allocated for Sehat Sahulat Program (Prime Minister's National Health Program Phase-II) while Rs 2206 million has been earmarked Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI).

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 977.495 for establishment of 200-bed Centre of Excellence for Gynecology and Obstetrics, Rawalpindi while Rs 235.032 million has been earmarked for establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The government has allocated Rs 756.610 million for upgradation of the Rural Health facility and strengthening of the Health Department for effective Health Care Provision while for establishment of four basic health units (BHUs) in Islamabad capital territory an amount of Rs 204.

978 million.

An amount of Rs 701.250 million has been allocated for upgradation of Radiology Department at Federal Government Poly Clinic (FGPC), Islamabad while while Rs 403 million has been allocated for Procurement of MRI equipment for Radiology Department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.

An allocation of Rs 325 million has been made for upgradation of Gastroenterology Department and replacement of equipment for advance liver diseases, PIMS, Islamabad while Rs 854.137 million has been allocated for the Project for extension of Intensive care Department of Mother and Child Health Centre and Children Hospital PIMS, Islamabad.

The government has allocated an amount of Rs 333.940 million for National Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Programme Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). An amount of Rs 294 million has been allocated for purchase of new electro-medical equipment to replace the obsolete and old fashioned machines with regard to strengthening and enhancing medical care and facilities for disabled patients at National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine.