Rs 145mln to be spent on repair of 38 roads, streets in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Funds amounting Rs145 million will be spent on construction, repair and maintenance of 16 intercity roads and 22 streets in the city, according to official sources.

The Faisalabad Development Authority has started work on repair and maintenance of streets and roads, which would be completed next month.

According to Deputy Director Engineering FDA, Rs 13.4 million would be spent on construction of streets and carpeting of roads in Union Council 44 near Shahab Town.

As many as 22 schemes of construction of PCC streets in different union councils will commence next week.