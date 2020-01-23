Rs 146.268 mln allocated as Zakat fund for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa : NA body told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday told that Rs 146.268 million have been allocated as Zakat fund for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Secretary, Zakat and Usher Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa briefed the committee over the steps being taken for distribution of zakat in the merged districts.

The amount will be released shortly as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zakat and Usher Council has already been constituted local Zakat committees, he apprised the members.

The committee recommended increase in Guzara and Jahaiz Allowance and emphasized the need to evolve a mechanism to distribute the Zakat to deserving people in transparent way.

The committee further directed the Secretary to regularize the services of the employees working since 2003-04 in the department.

The Secretary, Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) while giving briefing on the implementation status of previous recommendations of the committee regarding doubling of seats for erstwhile FATA students in the medical/dental colleges across the country said that the notification of doubling of the seats in all provinces has already been issued except Balochistan.

The members of committee appreciated and thanked the Secretary PMC, Higher education Commission (HEC) and the Secretary ministry of SAFRON on their untiring efforts and cooperation in resolving the said issue.

The committee further directed the Secretary M/o SAFRON to personally contact with the government of Balochistan regarding the doubling of quota in the Bolan Medical College University.

The Secretary PMC further informed the committee that the PMC has already been allocated the Medical/Dental seats for Balochistan and FATA students under the PSDP project and issued notification to the HEC for further necessary action.

The members of the committee raised their serious concern on not finalizing/uploading the merit list and directed the Project Director, HEC to finalize and upload the merit list without any further delay and submit back report to the Committee.

The Committee also directed the Secretary PMC to extend the date of admission in the medical/dental colleges for Ex-FATA students.

The Committee further decided that Secretaries P&D and C&W Departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be invited in the next meeting to brief the Committee on the ongoing/proposed development projects in the Merged Districts.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Sajid Khan and attended by MNAs Saleh Muhammad, Shahid Ahmad, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Aliya Hamza Malik, Nawabzada Shah Zain Bughti, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Muhammad Jamal Ud Din, Ali Wazir and other officials.