Rs 146.4m approved for Wasa

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :An amount of Rs146.4 million has been approved for five projects of the Water & Sanitation Agency (Wasa).

A spokesman for the Wasa said out of these funds Rs 48.1 million would be spent on a disposal station Shamsabad while Rs 37.

3 million would be used for Mansoorabad Force Line.

Similarly, Rs 29 million would be spent on a water filtration plant of Allama Iqbal Colony, Rs 30 millionon sewerage line in Union Council No 139 and UC-140 whereas Rs 2 million would be used for asewerage line in Sitara Colony, he added.