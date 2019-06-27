Rs 147 mln to be spent on upgradation of HDIP labs

(@FahadShabbir)

Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP) will execute two projects worth Rs 147.960 million for up-gradation of its testing laboratories in different cities during next fiscal year to ensure provision of quality petroleum products to consumers

"An amount of Rs 70 million will be utilized in expansion and up-gradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse (PETCORE) for its sustainable operations to facilitate oil and gas exploration research in the country, and Rs 77.960 million for up-gradation of HDIP's POL testing facilities at Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory at Islamabad in the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20," according to official data available with APP.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), being a watchdog, purses an effective policy regarding sampling and testing of the imported petroleum products for onward distribution in every nook and cranny of the country.

Under the policy, the imported petroleum products, conforming to the approved specifications notified by the Petroleum Division, are allowed to use in the country.

According to the official document, the quality of the product for all importers is tested by HDIP laboratories prior to unloading from oil carrying vessels. Sampling of each imported product is carried out by the HDIP in the presence of importers' surveyors.

In case of any quality dispute, if the sample testing by the HDIP fails, re-sampling is made by the third party surveyor in the presence of authorized representatives of concerned stakeholders including HDIP.

The fresh sample is tested in the presence of nominated representatives of the importer and HDIP by another independent laboratory, pre-approved by the OGRA, and this test is considered 'final and binding.'The OGRA also independently carries out random sampling from vessels carrying imported petroleum products for testing through any of the approved laboratories for effective monitoring, quality assurance and greater transparency in the process.

As per the policy, the HDIP is advised to coordinate with oil marketing companies to initiate sampling of imported petroleum products along with subsequent testing in the presence of importers' surveyor and report to the authority within seven days.