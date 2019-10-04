Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hygiene standards

Assistant Commissioner, Adenzai Muhammad Suhaib Butt and Assistant Director, KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority paid visit to various bazaars and checked markets across the Sub-Division Adenzai here on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Adenzai Muhammad Suhaib Butt and Assistant Director, KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority paid visit to various bazaars and checked markets across the Sub-Division Adenzai here on Friday.

During visit, the inspection team imposed fine worth Rs148,000 on shopkeepers for violating relevant laws and rules.

�They seized the production plant of a bakery on account of the use of ammonia and carcinogenic materials in the production of food items, and criminally negligent aggregation of filth and refuse at the production plant.� Besides, the teams�seized two outlets of the Kashmir Bakery in the heart of the main Chakdara Bazaar on account of sale of bakery items produced by the sealed production plant.�It also seized unregistered snacks and penalized a private hotel on account of extremely deficient standards of cleanliness and hygiene.�