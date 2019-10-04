UrduPoint.com
Rs 14800 Fine Imposed On Outlets For Violating Hygiene Standards

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:56 PM

Assistant Commissioner, Adenzai Muhammad Suhaib Butt and Assistant Director, KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority paid visit to various bazaars and checked markets across the Sub-Division Adenzai here on Friday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner, Adenzai Muhammad Suhaib Butt and Assistant Director, KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority paid visit to various bazaars and checked markets across the Sub-Division Adenzai here on Friday.

During visit, the inspection team imposed fine worth Rs148,000 on shopkeepers for violating relevant laws and rules.

�They seized the production plant of a bakery on account of the use of ammonia and carcinogenic materials in the production of food items, and criminally negligent aggregation of filth and refuse at the production plant.� Besides, the teams�seized two outlets of the Kashmir Bakery in the heart of the main Chakdara Bazaar on account of sale of bakery items produced by the sealed production plant.�It also seized unregistered snacks and penalized a private hotel on account of extremely deficient standards of cleanliness and hygiene.�

