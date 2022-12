(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 149,000 fine on retailers over profiteering, here on Friday.

The price monitoring teams held 1,390 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against 62 profiteers. Four shops were sealed and one retailer was arrested.