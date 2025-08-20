Open Menu

Rs 1.4b Approved For Sewerage System In Sargodha City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:37 PM

Rs 1.4b approved for sewerage system in Sargodha city

The Punjab government has approved a massive Rs 1.4 billion sewerage system project for Sargodha city

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has approved a massive Rs 1.4 billion sewerage system project for Sargodha city.

It was disclosed by Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan while presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Managing Director Azizullah Khan and other senior officers from WASA and Public Health Engineering were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner said that the project aims to develop a modern sewerage system that will not only meet the current needs but also cater to the growing population of the city till 2050.

During the meeting, the WASA MD briefed the Commissioner that the project involves replacing 161 km of old sewerage lines and laying 26 km of new lines. "The project includes upgrading old disposal stations, constructing new disposals, and providing modern machinery to WASA" he mentioned.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan emphasized that the project will be strictly monitored, and no compromise will be made on quality.

He said that the project will be implemented under the supervision of the Director General WASA Punjab. "WASA Sargodha will be responsible for monitoring the project at the local level", the Commissioner added.

