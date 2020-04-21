Rs 14mln released to pay salaries to civil defence volunteers

A sum of Rs 14 million has been released for payment of salaries to civil defence volunteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :A sum of Rs 14 million has been released for payment of salaries to civil defence volunteers.

The civil defence volunteers had been surviving without salaries for the last five months, said an official release.

Taking notice of their plight, Multan Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak made efforts that bore fruit and chief relief commissioner released the amount for payment of their salaries.