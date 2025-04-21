Rs 15 Billion For Wheat Farmers Hailed
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The allocation of Rs 15 billion as a support fund announced by the
Chief Minister Punjab for wheat farmers was a significant step towards
overall agricultural development in Punjab.
This was stated by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab,
Fawad Hashmi Rabbani during his visit to Model Agriculture Farm
here on Monday.
He said the cotton cultivation target has been set at 350,000 acres,
with 50 percent of this target expected to be met from Bahawalpur
region. So far, 28 percent of the target had been achieved, he said.
He mentioned that cotton crops had been sown at 800,000 acres in
South Punjab, despite the challenges posed by rapid weather changes.
He announced that the construction of Multan-Vehari road had
commenced at a cost of Rs 12 billion, along with the development
of an additional carriage.
