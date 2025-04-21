Open Menu

Rs 15 Billion For Wheat Farmers Hailed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The allocation of Rs 15 billion as a support fund announced by the

Chief Minister Punjab for wheat farmers was a significant step towards

overall agricultural development in Punjab.

This was stated by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab,

Fawad Hashmi Rabbani during his visit to Model Agriculture Farm

here on Monday.

He said the cotton cultivation target has been set at 350,000 acres,

with 50 percent of this target expected to be met from Bahawalpur

region. So far, 28 percent of the target had been achieved, he said.

He mentioned that cotton crops had been sown at 800,000 acres in

South Punjab, despite the challenges posed by rapid weather changes.

He announced that the construction of Multan-Vehari road had

commenced at a cost of Rs 12 billion, along with the development

of an additional carriage.

