Rs 15 Billion Investment Expected In 'New Blue Area' Project, Says DC Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has said that the 'New Blue Area', being set up near the Fatima Jinnah (F-9) Park to boost commercial activities in the Federal Capital, was all set to attract around Rs 15 billion investment.

He said, "Rs 15 billion investment is expected in the 'New Blue Area' which would be spent on the capital's rehabilitation and its road infrastructure." Talking to APP, Hamza said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had already started construction work on two underpasses including the 'G-7/G-8' underpass and one other near the Pak-China Centre to resolve the grievances of public about traffic.

He said, "a mega project amounting to Rs 18 billion has also been prepared for the extension of Islamabad Expressway which help ensure resolve traffic issue on the one of major arteries of the capital. It also includes three hanging bridges and addition of two lanes on both sides of the Islamabad Highway from Kural to Rawat," he added.

The deputy commissioner said Islamabad was also about to get its first-ever metro bus which was in the launching process.

The Islamabad Local Government Act was in place since 2015 but unfortunately, the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad had not spend a single penny on road infrastructure of the federal capital, he regretted.

In terms of population, he said Islamabad was the fastest growing city of the world as it added 5,00,000 people after the passage of every five years. Its population was 5,00,000 in 2005 which now had ballooned to 2.2 million.

Hamza said, "Zero investment has been made on Islamabad's road infrastructre and cleanliness during the last five years. Last road was built in 2015 which was Koral Interchange." However, the new management of the Capital Development Authority took cognizance of the situation and had generated Rs 11 billion recently by auctioning plots in Islamabad, he added.

