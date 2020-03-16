Rs 1.5 bln allocated for development of rural areas of federal capital: Ali Nawaz Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair Ali Nawaz Awn on Monday said that Rs 1.5billion have been allocated for the development of rural areas of the federal capital

Addressing a press conference here, he said that to cater the traffic issue faced by the resident of the Bharakahu, the ground breaking on the flyover would be conducted on 1st August 2020 adding that government is committed to provide all basic civic facilities to the residents of the rural areas of the capital.

After evaluation and approval from technical committee, CDA has submitted PC-Is of six mega projects, including five interchanges, to Ministry of Interior for funding under PSDP, he added.

He said the projects are aimed to cater future traffic needs and further expand and extend the road infrastructure in the Federal Capital.

Ali Awan said the PC-Is which have been prepared and submitted to MOI are of vital importance as the execution of these projects help address traffic interventions in the city. Once these projects would be executed, traffic needs of the city for next many decades would be met.

The PC-Is which have been prepared and submitted, include PC-I amounting to RS. 1484.924 million for construction of interchange at Kashmir Highway with intersection of 11th Avenue, PC-I amounting to Rs. 1484.924 million for construction of interchange at Kashmir Highway with intersection of 12th Avenue, PC-I amounting to Rs. 11000 million for construction of 10th Avenue including interchange, underpasses at 10th Avenue from IJP Road to Khayaban-e-Iqbal, PC-I amounting to Rs.2653.302 million for construction of interchange at intersection of 9th Avenue with IJP Road and PC-I amounting to Rs. 1924.312 million for grade separated facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Kashmir Highway. Moreover, PC-I amounting Rs. 612.252 million for development of Blue Area G-9/F-9 has also been forwarded for consideration to MoI.

With the construction of these interchanges northern and southern sides of the city would be connected without any interruption. The provision of these interchanges was made in master plan.

He said maximum job opportunities would be proved to the resident of the federal capital.