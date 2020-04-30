Rs 1.5 bln given to 132,400 deserving families under Ehsaas program

A sum of Rs 1.5 billion was distributed among 132,400 deserving families so far in the district under Ehsaas Program,informed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) -:A sum of Rs 1.5 billion was distributed among 132,400 deserving families so far in the district under Ehsaas Program,informed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Thursday.

He visited Ehsaas cash distribution center established at Government Community Girls Higher Secondary school, Ghulam Muhammad Abad while MPA Mian Khayal Kastro and AC City, Syed Ayub Bukhari accompanied him.

DC reviewed the process of disbursement of financial aid among deserving men and women at the centers and expressed his satisfaction. He listened to matters expressed by applicants regarding bio-metric verification and said that NADRA has planned a schedule to recheck thumb impressions of applicants from May 3.

MPA Khayal Kastro said that government was providing relief to needy persons to help them overcome monetary setbacks due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.