(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Fire erupted into a shoes factory near Allahwasaya chowk here on Friday due to short circuit

MULTAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) : Fire erupted into a shoes factory near Allahwasaya chowk here on Friday due to short circuit.

Rescue-1122 sources said that the fire erupted into a shoes factory owned by Wasif at Allahwasaya chowk. As a result, goods worth Rs 1.5 million gutted while Rescue teams saved Rs 7 lakh goods from burning.