UrduPoint.com

Rs 150 M Funds Released For Construction Of Offices, Residential Quarters In Multan Canal Division

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2021 | 05:05 PM

Rs 150 m funds released for construction of offices, residential quarters in Multan canal division

The Punjab government has issued Rs 150 million funds for construction of various offices and residential quarters in Irrigation Multan canal division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has issued Rs 150 million funds for construction of various offices and residential quarters in Irrigation Multan canal division.

According to official sources in Irrigation department, the uplift scheme of Multan canal division was reflected in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and the PC-1 of the scheme has been prepared.

The tendering process would be started soon as the case was sent to NESPAK.

Two offices of Sub division officers (SDOs), five quarters for senior staffers, four others for junior staff and one land reclamation office would be constructed at Multan canal division main office and Punj Kooha rest house.

The work on the project was likely to be started soon after completion of tendering process, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Million

Recent Stories

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wah ..

No decision yet about Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Wahab Riaz: Chief Selector

9 minutes ago
 Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christm ..

Expo in a Week: Festive environment during Christmas, New Year

11 minutes ago
 Award Ceremony for youth paintings competition hel ..

Award Ceremony for youth paintings competition held to celebrate 70 years of Pak ..

6 minutes ago
 Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

Gepco issues power shutdown schedule

6 minutes ago
 Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Own ..

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter - Report ..

9 minutes ago
 Seven held for decanting illegally

Seven held for decanting illegally

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.