Rs 150 m funds released for construction of offices, residential quarters in Multan canal division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has issued Rs 150 million funds for construction of various offices and residential quarters in Irrigation Multan canal division.

According to official sources in Irrigation department, the uplift scheme of Multan canal division was reflected in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) and the PC-1 of the scheme has been prepared.

The tendering process would be started soon as the case was sent to NESPAK.

Two offices of Sub division officers (SDOs), five quarters for senior staffers, four others for junior staff and one land reclamation office would be constructed at Multan canal division main office and Punj Kooha rest house.

The work on the project was likely to be started soon after completion of tendering process, the sources concluded.