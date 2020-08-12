UrduPoint.com
Rs 1500 Prize Bond Draw In Multan On Aug 17

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

The 83rd draw of Rs 1500 denomination prize bonds would be held at the auditorium of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan on Aug 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ):The 83rd draw of Rs 1500 denomination prize bonds would be held at the auditorium of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan on Aug 17.

According to officials of regional directorate of national savings Multan, Rs 1500 prize bonds of A to Y series, bought on nor before June 12, 2020, would be the part of the Aug 17 draw.

The draw would yield 1700 prize winners including first prize of Rs 3 million, second prize Rs 1 million (three prizes), and 1696 more prizes worth Rs 18500 each.

Chief commissioner Inland Revenue Multan Nabila Faran Baig would attend the draw ceremony.

