Rs 15,000 fine impose on smoke-emitting vehicles

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat launched a crackeddown on vehicles emitting smoke and checked vehicles in the district during the last seven days.

He said that two squads consisting of Regional Transport, Environment and Traffic Police officers had been formed which were inspecting the smoke emitting vehicles day and night.

He said that Rs 15,000 had been fine imposed on Friday for emitting smoke and issued warningsto many drivers.

It is pertinent to mention that during the campaign Rs132,500 fine had been imposed.