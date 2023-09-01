Open Menu

Rs 15,000 Fine Impose On Smoke-emitting Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Rs 15,000 fine impose on smoke-emitting vehicles

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muzaffar Hayat launched a crackeddown on vehicles emitting smoke and checked vehicles in the district during the last seven days.

He said that two squads consisting of Regional Transport, Environment and Traffic Police officers had been formed which were inspecting the smoke emitting vehicles day and night.

He said that Rs 15,000 had been fine imposed on Friday for emitting smoke and issued warningsto many drivers.

It is pertinent to mention that during the campaign Rs132,500 fine had been imposed.

Related Topics

Police Fine Vehicles RTA Traffic

Recent Stories

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

32 minutes ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

42 minutes ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

2 hours ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

2 hours ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

3 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

3 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

4 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan