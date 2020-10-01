UrduPoint.com
Rs 15000 Prize Bond Draw Held

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:42 PM

Rs 15000 prize bond draw held

The 84th draw of Rs 15000 denomination prize bonds was held at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan auditorium Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ):The 84th draw of Rs 15000 denomination prize bonds was held at State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan auditorium Thursday.

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood chaired the draw ceremony and urged the people to avail the national saving schemes including prize bonds pleading that these not only deliver prizes but also save resources, bring profits and contribute in strengthening economy.

Chief manager SBP Multan Waqas Javed Bajwa, zonal head national savings Multan Aslam Zia, representatives from Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Aurangzeb Alamgir and Naveed Iqbal attended the ceremony as members of draw committee.

Officials also gave briefing to visitors on different national saving schemes and highlighted their monetary benefits.

More Stories From Pakistan

