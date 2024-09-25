Rs 150b interest-free agricultural loans being provided to farmers: MPA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Salman Naeem said on Wednesday that interest-free agricultural loans worth Rs 150 billion were being provided to farmers annually, under the Punjab Chief Minister Kisan Card initiative.

He expressed these views during visit to farmer card distribution centre and also distributed cards among farmers.

During his visit, Salman Naeem highlighted the overwhelming response the farmer card programme had received.

He emphasised that the farmer card enabled farmers to timely purchase fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides for their crops.

MPA Salman Naeem further mentioned that the Punjab government was taking all possible measures to boost agricultural development. To promote mechanization, the Chief Minister’s Green Tractor Scheme is offering a subsidy of Rs one million per tractor. He also pointed out that the Smog Control Program, initiated by the Chief Minister, is being implemented to manage the disposal of crop residues.

During the visit, MPA Muhammad Salman Naeem was informed that over 2,000 Farmers' Cards have been distributed to farmers in Tehsil Multan.