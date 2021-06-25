Rs 150m allocated for social welfare facilities in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 150 million has been allocated for social welfare services in Multan district to improve functioning and facilitate people in a better way.

Divisional director social welfare Muzammil Yar told APP that a sum of Rs 70 million was allocated in the Punjab budget-2021-22 under ADP for Drug Rehabilitation Center, Rs 20 million for Daarul Amaan Multan and another Rs 60 million for conversion of Gehwara centre into Nasheman Center in the city.

Muzammil said that map plan for Nasheman Center, a facility to provide shelter to kids, was in progress adding that buildings department engineer has visited the site with hopes work would begin next month in the new fiscal year 2021-22.

He said, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has allowed allocation of 94 per cent more funding to the social welfare department comparatively adding that Rs 1.21 billion funds were earmarked for the fiscal year 2021-22.

To enhance capacity of field staff to serve people in a better way, vehicles would also be purchased, Muzammil said adding that performance indicators for staff and officers were also being finalized for better monitoring and contribution-based performance ratings.

He said that sons and daughters of officials would also get scholarships while utility stores would also be got opened in the social welfare complexes.