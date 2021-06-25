UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 150m Allocated For Social Welfare Facilities In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rs 150m allocated for social welfare facilities in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :A sum of Rs 150 million has been allocated for social welfare services in Multan district to improve functioning and facilitate people in a better way.

Divisional director social welfare Muzammil Yar told APP that a sum of Rs 70 million was allocated in the Punjab budget-2021-22 under ADP for Drug Rehabilitation Center, Rs 20 million for Daarul Amaan Multan and another Rs 60 million for conversion of Gehwara centre into Nasheman Center in the city.

Muzammil said that map plan for Nasheman Center, a facility to provide shelter to kids, was in progress adding that buildings department engineer has visited the site with hopes work would begin next month in the new fiscal year 2021-22.

He said, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has allowed allocation of 94 per cent more funding to the social welfare department comparatively adding that Rs 1.21 billion funds were earmarked for the fiscal year 2021-22.

To enhance capacity of field staff to serve people in a better way, vehicles would also be purchased, Muzammil said adding that performance indicators for staff and officers were also being finalized for better monitoring and contribution-based performance ratings.

He said that sons and daughters of officials would also get scholarships while utility stores would also be got opened in the social welfare complexes.

Related Topics

Multan Chief Minister Punjab Vehicles Progress SITE Billion Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Youth Affairs, PITB & Payoneer to Empower Freelanc ..

12 minutes ago

Tarin’s determination to boost revenue supported ..

38 minutes ago

105,676 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan yet in grey list as FATF announces its ve ..

53 minutes ago

Dahani dedicates his achievements to his late pare ..

1 hour ago

Maritime sector playing effective role in securing ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.