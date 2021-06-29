Rs 1531 mln to be spent on 18 schemes in Khanewal: Liaqat Chathha

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaqat Ali Chathha on Tuesday said Rs 1531 million would be spent on 18 uplift schemes under Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering in Khanewal district.

He informed this during a visit to Khanewal.

In the visit he reviewed 173 on-going development schemes worth Rs 2506 million and expressed satisfaction over quality and pace of work.

About new schemes, he informed that tender of the new schemes would be completed by July 30.

He stated that there would be no compromise on quality of the work and instructed officials to make 55 water filtration plants functional. He also directed to ensure provision of safe drinking water to masses.