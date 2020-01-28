UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 155 Mln Allocated For Repair, Maintenance Of Parliament Lodges: Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:29 PM

Rs 155 mln allocated for repair, maintenance of Parliament Lodges: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday told the Senate that Rs 155 million has been allocated for repair and maintenance of Parliament Lodges which would help improve all facilities including filter plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday told the Senate that Rs 155 million has been allocated for repair and maintenance of Parliament Lodges which would help improve all facilities including filter plants.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said an amount of Rs 203.187 was allocated for the repair and maintenance of Lodges during 2018-19.

To another question, he said that work was underway on the project of Signal Free Corridor of Islamabad Highway from Faizabad to Rawat.

There was no proposal to install traffic signals on U-turns between PWD Housing Society and T-Chowk Rawat, he added.

Meanwhile, in a written reply, the house was told that there were 218 parks in Islamabad. The major parks include, Lake View Park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Play Land Park, Ankara Park and Kachnar Park.

Wheel chairs were also available for disable citizens in these parks and survey was also being conducted for identification of all such parks where ramps were required.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Parliament Fatima Jinnah Traffic Faizabad Ankara All From Million Housing Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Finnish President Says Concerned Over 2 Recent Ant ..

1 minute ago

Photographic exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity ..

1 minute ago

China issues 9.95 bln yuan additional funds for pu ..

1 minute ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin to Superv ..

1 minute ago

First-ever emigration policy in the offing: NA bod ..

3 minutes ago

Awareness session on Local Government (LG) System

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.