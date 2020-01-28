Rs 155 mln allocated for repair, maintenance of Parliament Lodges: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday told the Senate that Rs 155 million has been allocated for repair and maintenance of Parliament Lodges which would help improve all facilities including filter plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Tuesday told the Senate that Rs 155 million has been allocated for repair and maintenance of Parliament Lodges which would help improve all facilities including filter plants.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the minister said an amount of Rs 203.187 was allocated for the repair and maintenance of Lodges during 2018-19.

To another question, he said that work was underway on the project of Signal Free Corridor of Islamabad Highway from Faizabad to Rawat.

There was no proposal to install traffic signals on U-turns between PWD Housing Society and T-Chowk Rawat, he added.

Meanwhile, in a written reply, the house was told that there were 218 parks in Islamabad. The major parks include, Lake View Park, Fatima Jinnah Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Play Land Park, Ankara Park and Kachnar Park.

Wheel chairs were also available for disable citizens in these parks and survey was also being conducted for identification of all such parks where ramps were required.