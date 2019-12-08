UrduPoint.com
Rs 155 Mln To Be Spent On AstroTurf Project

MULTAN, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::As many as Rs 155.787 million would be spent on laying synthetic AstroTurf at hockey ground district sports complex.

Work on the project would start from January and it would be completed within two years.

According to official sources, Rs 40 million funds had already been earmarked for executing initial work on the project from provincial government.

Bids were also sought from various firms for tendering by Project Management Unit (PMU) and tendering process would complete in December. It was an old demand of hockey players of the region for construction of Astro Turf ground to groom their talent.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had performed ground-breaking of synthetic Astro Turf project recently during his visit to the city.

