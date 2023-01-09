UrduPoint.com

Rs 155,000 Fine Imposed On Various Food Outlets In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 06:43 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams inspected 98 food outlets in the district on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams inspected 98 food outlets in the district on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, warning notices were served on 65 food outlets for improvement at business points, while 14 others were imposed Rs 155,000 fine over different violations including expired items, non-traceable items and poor sanitation conditions.

The teams also disposed of 126 spoiled eggs, 4-kg traceable items and 35 litres of expired beverages.

