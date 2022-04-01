Rs 1.56m cheques distributed among deserving Christians

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government has released Rs 1.56 million under Christmas funds for deserving Christians of Sargodha district

In this regard, a cheque-distribution ceremony was held at the DC office.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each among 156 deserving Christians across the district. He said that the Christian community is an equal partner in the development of Pakistan.

ADC Arshad Wattoo said that equal opportunities for development were being provided to the Christian community.