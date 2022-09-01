UrduPoint.com

Rs 15.7 M Fines Collected From 61,000 Traffic Violators In Aug-2022

Published September 01, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The traffic police have submitted Rs 15.7 million to provincial exchequer that were received by more than 61,000 violators of traffic rules during the month of August 2022.

Chief Traffic Officer Abass Majeed while talking to media on Thursday said that the education teams of traffic police have been deputed across the district for creating awareness among the general public about adapting road safety rules.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of traffic staff and said no one would be allowed to violate road safety laws, adding, the violators would be dealt with strict actions including imposition of hefty fines.

Abass Majeed also urged people to cooperate with traffic police and avoid mass gatherings on squares for smooth flow of vehicular traffic during the school timings.

He also directed traffic employees to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the peak hours so that people could be facilitated, especially during school timings.

