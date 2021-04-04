UrduPoint.com
Rs 1573, 600 Fine Imposed, 198 Shops Sealed In Multan: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 12:20 PM

Rs 1573, 600 fine imposed, 198 shops sealed in Multan: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :About Rs. 1573, 600 fine was imposed across the division against violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) stipulated for the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic in past 16 days, beginning March 18 to date, local Commissioner informed APP.

Providing detail, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said fine was levied through 9688 number of raids held by the respective district officials at the multiple points.

Amongst 1219 violations being tracked down, 201 people were arrested on the spot with 334 FIRs registered with police stations concerned.

As many as 198 shops, 11 restaurants, four marriage halls and 14 grocery outlets were sealed forthwith after finding out the law's violation, maintained the top divisional officer.

Furnishing about the yearly report, the Commissioner held that about Rs.10,135,900 fine was imposed from March 18, 2020 to date, across the division against said SOPs violation.

Over 60744 raids were conducted on shops, restaurants and cafes running business in four districts of the division.

A sum of 1838300 fine money was collected from Multan, 712500 Vehari, 7814800 Khanewal and 482800 Lodhran.

A total of 1033 FIRs were registered, with 1425 violaters arrested on the spot. At least 796 shops, 69 restaurants, 27 marriage halls, 23 pizza outlets and 113 miscellaneous eateries and grocery stores were sealed by the authority in the wake of finding gross violation, he concluded.

