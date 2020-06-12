Rs 1580 million allocated for Defense Production Division

The federal government has allocated Rs 1579.140 million for the two ongoing schemes of Defense Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The Federal government has allocated Rs 1579.140 million for the two ongoing schemes of Defense Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

According to the latest data of PSDP 2020-21 released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform on Friday, the government has earmarked Rs 421.

339 million for Installation of Ship Lift and Transfer System and Associated Machinery and Equipment to Provide Docking and Repair Facilities to Surface Ship, Submarine and Commercial Vessels of upto 7,781 Tonnage (Karachi).

Similarly, Rs 1157.801 million have been reserved for Infrastructure Upgradation of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW).