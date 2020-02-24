UrduPoint.com
Rs 15.8mln Recovered From 3699 Defaulters In Muzaffarghar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) : Acting superintending engineer Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) Muzaffargarh circle, Naeem Akhtar Samtia said on Monday that Mepco teams recovered over Rs 15.8 million from chronic and running defaulters during last two days.

In a statement issued here, SE said that connections of 388 defaulters were also disconnected during the operation that was being carried out by teams formed at sub division, division and circle level.

The operation yielded Rs 14.7 million from 3518 running defaulters and another Rs 1.1 million from 181 chronic defaulters.

