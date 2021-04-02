Rs. 159 mln loan disbursed among over 6,000 deserving people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation President Hamid Athar Malik on Friday said that the loan amounting to Rs. 159 million have been disbursed among 6,810 deserving people to help them attaining self sufficiency.

He said while distributing cheques of interest free loans among the deserving under Mawakhat program. The loan is payable on easy installments.

Al-Khidmat Foundation President Hamid Athar said that 153 people have started their business under Al-Khidmat Foundation Islamabad while 14 people have started their own business under another Business Development Scheme.

Al-Khidmat Foundation President Hamid Athar Malik said that Foundation is running "Mawakhat program" for the distressed and poor people of the society, which aims to provide easy installment loans to the working people so that they can earn better livelihood to improve their economic environment.