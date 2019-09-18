Rs 159m allocated for infrastructure development of 200 primary schools in Balochistan: Muhammad Khan

Adviser to Chief Minister for Education Balochistan Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Wednesday said plan has been launched to ensure provision of facilities to educational institutions and under the plan, infrastructures of 200 primary schools would be developed at a cost of Rs 159 million in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister for Education Balochistan Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Wednesday said plan has been launched to ensure provision of facilities to educational institutions and under the plan, infrastructures of 200 Primary schools would be developed at a cost of Rs 159 million in the province.

Talking to APP, he said about 1.3 million rupees have been allocated for ensuring supply of clean drinking water and availability of basic necessities like toilets in respective schools. "Huge funds have also been earmarked for the up-gradation of schools in the budget 2019-20", he said and added that in this regard, about 66 middle schools were being upgraded to high schools and 257 primary schools were being given status of middle schools for achieving objective of standard education in the province.

He further said special directives have been issued to all district education officers to ensure provision of facilities to teachers in educational institutions besides immediate resolving of retirement and pension cases of its employees.

The Adviser said reformation committees have been made functional under supervision of Deputy Commissioners and District Education Officers (DEOs) to address the problems related educational institutions. The provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan has brought significant reformations in education sectors in accordance with modern needs of knowledge for promotion of education in province", he added.