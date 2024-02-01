Rs 159mln Collected As Sanitation Fee Under Villages Cleanliness Initiative
In a monumental stride towards enhancing sanitation practices in rural areas of Punjab, the “Ab Gaon Chamkay Gy” [Now villages will shine] project, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), has successfully been implemented across 36 districts of the province
As per spokesperson for the PITB, a total of 11.6 million sanitation activities, of which 10.45 million were verified, have been performed in 21,535 villages of 35 districts since its launch in August 2023. A total of 7,703 staffers have been employed so far under the project, while Rs 159 million have been received as sanitation fee under the system.
The initiative encompasses a wide range of activities aimed at improving sanitation conditions in rural areas. The project includes features such as attendance, picture-based attendance, check-in/check-out, activity tracking, waste collection, manual sweeping, door-to-door collection, desilting of drains, open heaps clearance, and more. The use of real-time monitoring, geo-tagged data, time-stamped pictures, and user-friendly dashboards ensures effective and efficient implementation.
The project's comprehensive approach had not only transformed sanitation practices but also provided a sustainable model for rural development. By validating activities through the assistant director local government (ADLG), ensuring geographical visibility, and incorporating time-stamped pictures, “Ab Gaon Chamkay Gy” stands as a beacon of progress.
PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said about the initiative, "The success of the 'Ab Gaon Chamkay Gy' project reflects our commitment to leveraging technology for betterment of rural communities. The impressive statistics and real-time monitoring showcase the positive impact on sanitation practices, paving the way for a cleaner and healthier rural Pakistan."
This initiative not only contributes to improving the overall hygiene and cleanliness of villages but also highlights the potential of technology-driven solutions in addressing challenges at grassroots level.
