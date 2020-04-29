Rs 15bln provided to Health Department, Rs 2.5bln to PDMA: Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government has provided special funds amounting to Rs 15 billion to the Health Department and Rs 2.5 billion to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab for combating coronavirus pandemic

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the provincial government has provided special funds amounting to Rs 15 billion to the Health Department and Rs 2.5 billion to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab for combating coronavirus pandemic.

He was presiding over a meeting of heads of the nation-building departments at the Sialkot DC Office here on Wednesday.

He told the meeting that the government was increasing its capacity of conducting the coronavirus tests daily and soon it would be able to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests daily in the province.

He directed his political team and the administration to be vigilant to combat dengue as well. He said he had visited 17 districts of Punjab recently to know the problems being faced by the districts. He said that the government was standing with the people in these hard times and it ]would never leave them alone.

He pledged to leave no stone unturned to fight coronavirus with full devotion and dedication.

He said that the government was monitoring every city and he himself was there in the field to know the actual situation.

The CM admitted that the condition of roads was very bad in Sialkot, as the previous government did not pay attention to the issue during the past 10 years. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would ensure repairing and reconstruction of roads in Sialkot district.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sialkot-based exporters and industrialists met Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzda. They assured the CM of their full cooperation in ongoing battle against COVID-19 pandemic. They said that exporters and industrialists were implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Punjab government regarding reopening of factories and businesses.

The CM said the government was fully aware of problems of the business community and it was making all-out efforts to solve them at the earliest.