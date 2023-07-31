Open Menu

Rs 15bln To Be Spent On 28 Major Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Rs 15bln to be spent on 28 major hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Health Department has prepared a plan for improvement of public health facilities, proposing to spend Rs 15 billion on infrastructure and provision of medical equipment in 28 major hospitals across the province.

During a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Monday, officials of the Health Department briefed Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman regarding implementation of the plan.

The meeting reviewed measures to improve healthcare in public hospitals and decided to hand over the parking of Lahore's all government-run hospitals to the Lahore Parking Company (LPC).

The chief secretary said that providing the best health and education facilities to people was a priority of the government. He said that under the health insurance programme, the best healthcare should be provided to eligible patients, adding that quality of facilities should inspire patients to opt for medical treatment in the public health facilities.

He asked the deputy commissioners to pay special attention to improve the health and education sectors in districts.

The chief secretary appreciated Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Waseem Hamid Sindhu for getting ISO certification for DHQ hospital. He ordered that the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners as heads of district and tehsil health councils should perform their duties in an active manner and ensure 100 per cent attendance of doctors and staff in hospitals.

Secretary Health Ali Jan gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that the revamping of DHQ and THQ hospitals would be completed by December. He mentioned that a digital record of patients is being maintained in all basic health units (BHUs). The administrative secretaries of various departments including finance and planning and development attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Company Khanewal December All Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

22 minutes ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

27 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

32 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

47 minutes ago
 SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

3 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

3 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

4 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan