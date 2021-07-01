Rs. 1.5bn to be utilized under integrated Program in Orakzai

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, Muhammad Khalid assured tribal people that their core issues would be resolved by utilizing amount of Rs. 1.5 billion being approved under Integrated Program.

He was addressing an open katcheri in far flung area of Zakhtan, Ali Khel. The katchery was held to provide people a chance to inform district administration about their problems. The open katcheri was also attended by Assistant Commissioner, Adnan Ahmad and officials of concerned departments.

On the occasion, people inform district administration about their problems including health issues, education facilities, construction of roads, survey of houses destroyed during militancy, water provision and construction of Ghiljo-Dabori Road.

Deputy Commissioner listened to the problems of people and said that provincial government has approved Rs. 1.5 billion for Orakzai under Integrated Program that would be utilized to resolve basic problems of people.

He said that deficiency in educational institutions and healthcare facilities would be addressed and staff would be appointed on vacant posts. He said that action would be taken against those who would guilty of ignoring their responsibilities.

He urged people to inform authorities about their issues and said these open katcheries would also be held in future.