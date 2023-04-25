Rs 15/kg subsidy on chicken meat during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :People were given a subsidy of Rs15 per kilogram chicken meat at fair price shops during the holy month of Ramazan. This was stated by Dr Haidar Ali Khan, director Livestock Faisalabad, in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

�He said that the Livestock Department arranged 62 fair price shops across the division including 21 shops in Faisalabad, 11 in Chiniot and 15 shops each in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh districts. �At these shops, 160,148-kg chicken meat was sold out with a concession of Rs 15 per kg during Ramazan, he added.