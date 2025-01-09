Rs. 1.5m Approved For Cops' Medical Expenses
Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 07:46 PM
The police compensation award committee has approved Rs. 1.5 million for medical expenses of policemen
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The police compensation award committee has approved Rs. 1.5 million for medical expenses of policemen.
A police spokesperson said that Rs. 500,000 had been granted for treatment of injured Constable Iftikhar Ahmad in Vehari, and Rs.
300,000 for medical expenses of retired injured Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal in Sheikhupura. Similarly, Rs. 250,000 were provided for treatment of injured constable Shahbaz in Lahore.
The spokesperson said Rs. 250,000 were granted for medical expenses of injured constable Ali Hamza in Lahore, and Rs. 250,000 provided to injured constable Imtiaz Ali for his treatment.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi receives Minister of Justice
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute ..
Agriculture department seizes fake pesticides
345 people held for power theft this year
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses
CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun, respected army chief
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation compet ..
Chad says bid to storm into presidential palace foiled, 20 dead
Joseph Aoun elected President of Lebanon
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal
C&W launches inspection of road projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates Institute of Health Sciences3 minutes ago
-
345 people held for power theft this year4 minutes ago
-
Rs. 1.5m approved for cops' medical expenses4 minutes ago
-
CBEC-SIUT celebrates 20 years with international Bioethics Conference4 minutes ago
-
The English Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP) organises poetry recitation competition10 minutes ago
-
KP CM launches Online Medicine Portal10 minutes ago
-
C&W launches inspection of road projects11 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad holds open court to address women’s issues11 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner Hazim Bangwar's distinctive fashion sense attracts attention of netizens11 minutes ago
-
Grand operation started against encroachers in Larkana11 minutes ago
-
Saif assures support for drafting rules under Hindu marriage act11 minutes ago
-
Private school holds annual rhymes & story enactment competition21 minutes ago