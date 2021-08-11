Rs 15m distributed among 462 police volunteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem distributed Rs 15 million as daily allowance among 462 Police Qaumi Razakars (PQRs), here on Thursday.

The cheques were distributed among PQRs across the district.SP City division Rao Naeem Shahid, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Shaista Nadeem said that the Police volunteers were performing duties diligently at different places during various special events alongwith police.

She directed the PQRs to perform their duties with devotion and dedication.

The PQRs thanked the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth and SSP OP Shaista Nadeem and pledged that they would perform their duty with honesty and responsibility.