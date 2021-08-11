UrduPoint.com

Rs 15m Distributed Among 462 Police Volunteers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 03:20 PM

Rs 15m distributed among 462 police volunteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :SSP Operations Shaista Nadeem distributed Rs 15 million as daily allowance among 462 Police Qaumi Razakars (PQRs), here on Thursday.

The cheques were distributed among PQRs across the district.SP City division Rao Naeem Shahid, DSP Headquarters Namreen Munir were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Shaista Nadeem said that the Police volunteers were performing duties diligently at different places during various special events alongwith police.

She directed the PQRs to perform their duties with devotion and dedication.

The PQRs thanked the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth and SSP OP Shaista Nadeem and pledged that they would perform their duty with honesty and responsibility.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Landlords be stopped from hijacking benefits meant ..

Landlords be stopped from hijacking benefits meant for small farmers: Mian Zahid ..

2 minutes ago
 UVAS holds International virtual seminar on Avian ..

UVAS holds International virtual seminar on Avian Conservation: Issues & Options

4 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 reco ..

UAE announces 1,287 new COVID-19 cases, 1,413 recoveries, 6 deaths in 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 Expo 2020â€™s â€˜Thrive Togetherâ€™ programme to e ..

Expo 2020â€™s â€˜Thrive Togetherâ€™ programme to explore new business opportunit ..

24 minutes ago
 Russia&#039;s daily COVID-19 deaths reach record h ..

Russia&#039;s daily COVID-19 deaths reach record high for fourth time

24 minutes ago
 One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Tal ..

One Soldier Killed, 8 Injured in Fighting With Taliban in Afghanistan's East - A ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.