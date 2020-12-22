UrduPoint.com
Rs 15m Interest-free Loans Distributed Among 300 Christian Families

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

Rs 15m interest-free loans distributed among 300 Christian families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Under Akhuwat micro-finance scheme, Rs 15 million interest-free loans were distributed among 300 Christian families, ahead of Christmas on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held at the First Presbyterian Church Railway Road in which Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan was the chief guest.

Chairman Steering Committee Akhuwat Mian Kamaluddin, Secretary Moazzam Bin Zahoor, Aslam Javed, Mian Shafiq Anjum, Haji Abid, Arshad Siddiqui, Dr Khalid Mahmood Shoq, Babar Dogar, Sajjad Haider Faiq Noori, Tehmina Riaz, Naeem Haider and other notables also attended the ceremony.

The divisional commissioner lauded the steps being taken by the Akhuwat Foundation for helping those who didn't have any ray of hope for betterment in their lives.

The steering committee chairman said that Akhuwat was working to enhance the standard of living of the poor by providing them interest-free loans. He said that Akhuwat had so far distributed Rs 120 billion interest-free loans among 3.1 million deserving families across the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

