Open Menu

Rs 1.5m Released For Medical Expenses Of Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Rs 1.5m released for medical expenses of police officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released an additional 1.5 million rupees

for the medical expenses of officials stationed in various districts, including Lahore.

According to details, 500,000 rupees have been allocated for major arm surgery for Lady

Constable Saima Liaqat of Sahiwal police. A PHP officer received 250,000 rupees for

his wife's treatment. DSP Abdul Sattar Khan and DSP Tahir Ijaz were each granted 100,000 rupees

for head injury treatment and knee surgery, respectively.

Inspector Ali Abbas Shah and constable Muhammad Adeel Raza were also given 100,000 rupees each

for medical treatment of their wives.

Constable Atif Ameen and Constable Liaqat Ali received 100,000 rupees

each for knee surgery and medical treatment, respectively. Additionally, Constable Muhammad Younas

from Sialkot was provided 100,000 rupees for medical expenses.

The IG Punjab releases funds after scrutiny by the Welfare Management Committee.

He emphasized that no police personnel facing health issues would be left to struggle alone against

their illness, and the Welfare Branch will continue to provide all possible support in health

recovery mission.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Wife Sahiwal Sialkot Philippine Peso All Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

7 minutes ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

26 minutes ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

56 minutes ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

4 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

4 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

4 hours ago
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

7 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

11 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

20 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan