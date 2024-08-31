Rs 1.5m Released For Medical Expenses Of Police Officials
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has released an additional 1.5 million rupees
for the medical expenses of officials stationed in various districts, including Lahore.
According to details, 500,000 rupees have been allocated for major arm surgery for Lady
Constable Saima Liaqat of Sahiwal police. A PHP officer received 250,000 rupees for
his wife's treatment. DSP Abdul Sattar Khan and DSP Tahir Ijaz were each granted 100,000 rupees
for head injury treatment and knee surgery, respectively.
Inspector Ali Abbas Shah and constable Muhammad Adeel Raza were also given 100,000 rupees each
for medical treatment of their wives.
Constable Atif Ameen and Constable Liaqat Ali received 100,000 rupees
each for knee surgery and medical treatment, respectively. Additionally, Constable Muhammad Younas
from Sialkot was provided 100,000 rupees for medical expenses.
The IG Punjab releases funds after scrutiny by the Welfare Management Committee.
He emphasized that no police personnel facing health issues would be left to struggle alone against
their illness, and the Welfare Branch will continue to provide all possible support in health
recovery mission.
