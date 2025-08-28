Rs 16 billion allocated for youth under interest free-loan program: CM Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said Rs 16 billion were allocated for youth under the interest-free loan program which would be run in collaboration with BRSP and partners

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Thursday said Rs 16 billion were allocated for youth under the interest-free loan program which would be run in collaboration with BRSP and partners.

He expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by PPAF and ICT in collaboration with the European Union here.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Development and Planning Mir Zahoor Buledi, Advisor for Women Development Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi, Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch, and Advisor for Environment Naseem-ur-Rehman Mullakhel.

The CM said resentment and complaints against the government had their place, but good governance and dialogue must be promoted to bring the youth closer.

He said it was a difficult process to advance the development of Balochistan, which comprises 43 percent of Pakistan’s area, with a limited development budget of Rs 200 billion.

It was impossible to maintain the continuity of development projects in the province without the support of international development partners and the federal government.

He said the first Climate and Women Economic Empowerment Endowment Fund had been established in Balochistan, would promote women's economic independence and strengthen environmentally friendly projects.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti said in the past, due to bad governance and corruption, a gap had been created between the youth and the state.

However, now the government was taking practical steps to bridge this gap, a youth policy had been formulated for the development of the youth and their inclusion in the economic mainstream, he said.

He said special attention was being paid to create employment and business opportunities, adding after an increase in resources as a result of global investments including Reko-diq and Sandak project, more investment would be made in this sector.

The CM said the extraordinary population pressure on the provincial capital was creating more problems, and to reduce this pressure, the process of providing facilities in the divisional headquarters was being accelerated.

He clarified that the old methods of buying and selling land at high prices in the name of widening roads would no longer be tolerated.

He said the government was making efforts to provide a better and quality lifestyle to the people of Balochistan and ensure the establishment of good governance.

He said Rs. 14 billion had been saved from the non-development budget of the last fiscal year which was a practical proof of the government's austerity.

The chief minister, along with the provincial ministers, also inspected various business stalls set up under the Small Grant and encouraged young entrepreneurs.

Addressing the ceremony, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund Chief Executive Officer Nadir Gul Bareach said, "every grant and loan creates new opportunities for small-scale entrepreneurs, and these enterprises are not only providing employment opportunities but also proving that small businesses, with the right support, have the potential to transform entire societies by adding value to local production."

He said the project had opened new doors for rural-level small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which was not only creating employment opportunities but also helping to increase exports and stabilize the economy of Balochistan.

In his address, Mr. Robert Iskandmore, Chief of Sector and Enterprise Competence, International Trade Centre, said that “GRASP” has connected Balochistan’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including farmers, to national and international markets through strong linkages.

He said this initiative has increased income and created thousands of job opportunities.

This was a clear example of how partnerships with the private sector can promote sustainable and inclusive economic development on a large scale, he said.