Rs 16 Bln Collected From Electricity Defaulters So Far: Muhammad Ali

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 10:55 PM

Caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said an amount of Rs 16 billion has been collected from electricity defaulters so far during ongoing crackdown against the power pilferers and defaulters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Wednesday said an amount of Rs 16 billion has been collected from electricity defaulters so far during ongoing crackdown against the power pilferers and defaulters.

Addressing a joint press conference along with caretaker minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Minister for Commerce Gohar Ejaz, he said the government has launched crackdown against the power pilferers and it would continue.

He said the government has also decided to change board of Directors (BoDs) of all power distribution companies (DISCOs).

It was also decided to hand over the management of DISCOs to private sector on long term concession, he added.

The minister said despite various constraints, all out efforts were being made to ensure availability of gas to domestic, industrial and fertilizer sectors and carrying out minimum gas load-management in the coming winter season. “We have only two LNG terminals and limited natural gas but today we have finalized two LNG cargoes for December,” he said.

He said the two LNG cargoes would help address gas supply issue in December for the industry. Gas supply was also being improved for the fertilizer sector, he added.

